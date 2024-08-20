26 C
STF Assam seize over Rs 8 Lakh fake currency; 3 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam executed a raid in Khanapara, Guwahati, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a significant quantity of counterfeit currency, STF officials informed on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, STF Assam stated, “In the ongoing investigation of STF PS Case, a raid was conducted by a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak at Khanapara under Basistha PS Jurisdiction.”

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahil Ali (26), Ajoy Biswakarma (30), and Sumi Bora (24).

During the operation, the STF seized counterfeit Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a cumulative face value of Rs 8,32,500, comprising 1,665 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

Additionally, the operation resulted in the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 1,28,320 and four mobile phones.

Furthermore, a Baleno vehicle with the registration number AS 01 FZ 5890 was also seized.

“STF Assam apprehended 3 persons along with FICN worth Rs. 8,32,500; Cash Rs. 1,28,320/- ; 4 mobile handset”, STF Assam added.

