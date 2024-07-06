32 C
STF Operation at Galaxy Guest House Leads to Arrest of Three Individuals

HT Digital

July 6, Saturday: Acting on a reliable input, a Special Task Force (STF) team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted a successful operation at Galaxy Guest House in Jogipara under the jurisdiction of Azara Police Station. The operation resulted in the apprehension of three individuals.

The STF, known for its efficiency and precision, moved swiftly to execute the operation based on credible intelligence. The team managed to apprehend the suspects without incident, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining law and order.

Inspector Kapil Pathak, who led the operation, emphasized the importance of community cooperation and timely information in tackling criminal activities. “The success of this operation is a testament to the effectiveness of our intelligence network and the dedication of our officers,” he remarked.

The apprehended individuals are currently under investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Source: STF Assam

