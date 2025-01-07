Assam Police, BSF arrest two in separate anti-drug operations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: The Special Task Force (STF) Assam, and the Sribhumi Police in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) have successfully carried out two significant operations, leading to the apprehension of suspects and the seizure of illegal substances, the state police officials informed on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam revealed that acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted a raid at 9th Mile, Jorabat, under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of a person and the seizure of 28 vials of heroin weighing 37.03 grams, a mobile handset, and cash.

“Operation update- Acting on an intel, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted a raid at 9th Mile, Jorabat under Basistha PS and apprehended a person along with 28 no. of vials containing heroin weighing 37.03 grams, 1 mobile handset and cash”, the STF Assam wrote.

Meanwhile, the Sribhumi Police, in a post on X, reported a joint operation conducted with the BSF based on a secret input.

The operation, carried out at Keshorkapon under Karimganj Police Station, led to the seizure of 120 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup, a substance often misused as a recreational drug. One person was arrested during the raid.

“Based on secret input joint ops held with BSF at Keshorkapon under Karimganj PS, led to the seizure of 120 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup, 1(one) arrested”, the Sribhumi Police stated.