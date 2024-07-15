Students felicitated for academic excellence in Mangaldai

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, July 14: A day-long ceremony was held on Sunday at Chilarai Bhavan in Mangaldai to honour the successful students who achieved 80 percent and above in the HSLC and HS examinations held in 2024. The event was organised by All Darrang Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani in partnership with Jatiya Nyas Samiti. Mukut Baruah, president of Jatiya Nyas Samiti, presided over the meeting, and Rajat Chandra Deka, president of All Darrang Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani, gave the welcome address.

Bijoy Kumar Baruah, head of the Economics department at Deomornoi Degree College, addressed the students as the meeting’s chief speaker and urged them to develop into real men in addition to pursuing their careers. Most of the students wanted to be doctors, engineers, professors, and other professionals, but a small percentage also wanted to be real people, which is the need of the hour, he said. He went on, “In the unhealthy competition to get the highest marks, we often stray from the track instead of knowing the basics of life.”

In addition to other esteemed attendees, Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, a legislator from Sipajhar LAC, addressed the assembly and emphasised the importance of remembering our roots. He counseled the deserving students to pursue careers as teachers rather than other professions if at all possible. In a brief speech, Dhiren Deka, the former president of Darrang Zila Parishad, urged the students and their guardians to overcome all obstacles in order to integrate into society. On this occasion, Khanindra Rajbongshi, vice-president of AASU, also extended greetings to the successful students and their guardians.

In the presence of Jintu Deka, chairman, OBC, Anti Ram Deka, former president, All Darrang Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani, Mihir Kakati, Tapan Chandra Rajbongshi, Dimbeswar Baruah, Hiranya Rajbongshi, and Sanjay Bora, and other office bearers of All Darrang Koch Rajbongshi, a total of 102 students—27 HS students and the remaining HSLC students—were felicitated with a memento and a special Koch Rajbongshi gamosa. Dineswar Deka offered a vote of thanks at the conclusion.