26.4 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 15, 2024
type here...

Students felicitated for academic excellence in Mangaldai

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, July 14: A day-long ceremony was held on Sunday at Chilarai Bhavan in Mangaldai to honour the successful students who achieved 80 percent and above in the HSLC and HS examinations held in 2024. The event was organised by All Darrang Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani  in partnership with Jatiya Nyas Samiti. Mukut Baruah, president of Jatiya Nyas Samiti, presided over the meeting, and Rajat Chandra Deka, president of All Darrang Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani, gave the welcome address.

- Advertisement -

Bijoy Kumar Baruah, head of the Economics department at Deomornoi Degree College, addressed the students as the meeting’s chief speaker and urged them to develop into real men in addition to pursuing their careers. Most of the students wanted to be doctors, engineers, professors, and other professionals, but a small percentage also wanted to be real people, which is the need of the hour, he said. He went on, “In the unhealthy competition to get the highest marks, we often stray from the track instead of knowing the basics of life.”

In addition to other esteemed attendees, Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, a legislator from Sipajhar LAC, addressed the assembly and emphasised the importance of remembering our roots. He counseled the deserving students to pursue careers as teachers rather than other professions if at all possible. In a brief speech, Dhiren Deka, the former president of Darrang Zila Parishad, urged the students and their guardians to overcome all obstacles in order to integrate into society. On this occasion, Khanindra Rajbongshi, vice-president of AASU, also extended greetings to the successful students and their guardians.

In the presence of Jintu Deka, chairman, OBC, Anti Ram Deka, former president, All Darrang Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani, Mihir Kakati, Tapan Chandra Rajbongshi, Dimbeswar Baruah, Hiranya Rajbongshi, and Sanjay Bora, and other office bearers of All Darrang Koch Rajbongshi, a total of 102 students—27 HS students and the remaining HSLC students—were felicitated with a memento and a special Koch Rajbongshi gamosa. Dineswar Deka offered a vote of thanks at the conclusion.

T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Langhin Public Library hosts career counseling session

The Hills Times -
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July