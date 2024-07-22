27 C
Students honour Kargil heroes at Tinsukia district event

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 21: Participants were left with unforgettable memories, remembrances of heroic deeds during the Kargil War, and a deeper appreciation for the armed forces at the event ‘A Day with Company Commander’ held at the Kakopathar, Pengri, and Tipong Army camps in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Spear Corps to commemorate the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The event paid tribute to the bravery, courage, and selfless sacrifice of the Indian armed forces who fought against all odds in the high-altitude warfare of the Kargil region. It also aimed to foster community engagement and strengthen the bond between civilians and the armed forces, leaving a lasting impact on the participating schoolchildren.

Led by military personnel at their respective locations, the event offered children a unique experience filled with camaraderie and learning.

The event witnessed the participation of 150 students, 8 teachers, 12 ex-servicemen, and 3 veer naris.

The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by the national anthem. Various games and team-building exercises were designed to cultivate leadership qualities and promote teamwork among the young attendees.

A patriotic movie was also screened, followed by a quiz session focusing on the events and heroes of the Kargil War, which saw enthusiastic participation.

The day concluded with a prize distribution ceremony and an informal interaction with Army personnel, providing the children with valuable insights into the ethos and traditions of the Indian Army.

