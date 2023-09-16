Students Urged To Foray Into Agricultural Ventures

Students , Urged , Agricultural Ventures , Bidyut Chandan Deka , Assam Agricultural University

JORHAT, Sept 15: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chandan Deka there is much potential in business ventures related to the agricultural sector and urged the students to move forward in this direction.

Deka was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day ‘Students’ Engagement Conclave’, organized by the AAU with funding from the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) that began at the university’s campus at Borbheta in Jorhat on Friday.

The Vice-Chancellor of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) Mridul Hazarika, speaking on the occasion as the guest of honour, mentioned that the latest developments in the agriculture and its allied sector due to remarkable research has opened up lot of opportunities in doing business like the tea industry.

Institutional Development Plan (IDP), NAHEP, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, national coordinator Navin Jain, who was the theme speaker, spoke about the activities and programmes undertaken under NAHEP and progress made in this regard.

Earlier, the welcome address was given by NAHEP (AAU) coordinator Kishore Kumar Sharma. Scientists, researchers and students from six agricultural and veterinary science are participating in the conclave.

AAU registrar, directors of different directorates heads of departments, faculty members and students attended the inaugural function.