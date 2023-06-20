Successful completion of PM-KISAN joint camps empowers farmers in WKA



HT Correspondent

HAMREN, June 19: The department of Agriculture in West Karbi Anglong successfully concluded the special camps on the Prime Minister Samman Nidhi Yojana in Hamren. The camps took place from June 12 to June 19, 2023, at various Agriculture Development Office (ADO) Circles in the district, including Chinthong, Dongkamukam, Tumpreng, Kheroni, Socheng, and Amri.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government initiative that aims to provide economic empowerment to farmers across India. Under this program, registered farmers receive an annual support payment of Rs 6,000, disbursed in three installments of Rs 2,000 every three months directly into their bank accounts. The 13th installment was released on February 26, 2023, and the 14th installment is expected to be released soon.

The decision to organise these camps was taken by the District Level Standing Committee to expedite the E-KYC process for beneficiary farmers. During the camps, the farmers completed the E-KYC process through the PM Kisan website, which involved linking their Aadhaar card number with their bank account and approving the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through their bank.

After starting on June 12, the joint camps concluded successfully, ensuring the smooth processing of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the beneficiaries in West Karbi Anglong district.