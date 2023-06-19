Successful Completion of PM-KISAN Joint Camps in West Karbi Anglong District

Hamren, June 19: The Department of Agriculture in West Karbi Anglong District has successfully concluded the special camps on Prime Minister Samman Nidhi Yojana, popularly known as PM-KISAN.

These camps, held from 12th June to 19th June 2023, were organized at various Agriculture Development Office (ADO) Circles, including Chinthong, Dongkamukam, Tumpreng, Kheroni, Socheng, and Amri.

- Advertisement -

The objective of these camps was to expedite the process of E-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) for beneficiary farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, launched by the Central Government of India, has brought significant economic empowerment to farmers across the country.

Under this initiative, enrolled farmers receive an annual support payment of Rs 6,000, which is disbursed in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every three months. The 13th installment of this payment was released by the government on February 26, 2023, and the 14th installment is expected to be released soon.

The decision to hold joint camps on the PM-KISAN scheme was taken by the District Level Standing Committee in order to streamline the E-KYC process for beneficiary farmers. During these camps, farmers completed the E-KYC process by visiting the PM-KISAN website, linking their Aadhaar card number with their bank account, and approving the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through their bank.

The joint camps, which began on 12th June, witnessed active participation from farmers in the West Karbi Anglong District. The beneficiaries enthusiastically completed the necessary procedures to ensure a smooth transfer of financial assistance directly to their bank accounts. By linking their Aadhaar card numbers and approving the DBT, the farmers ensured the seamless flow of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme.

- Advertisement -

The successful completion of these joint camps signifies a significant step forward in expediting the implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme in West Karbi Anglong District. The camps provided a centralized platform for farmers to complete the E-KYC process efficiently and receive the benefits they are entitled to. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring the direct transfer of funds, the government aims to uplift the agricultural community and strengthen rural livelihoods.

The completion of the joint camps marks a milestone in the ongoing implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme, which continues to positively impact the lives of farmers across the country. It serves as a testament to the government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural community and empowering them through targeted initiatives.

With the successful conclusion of the camps in West Karbi Anglong District, more farmers will now be able to enjoy the benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme, contributing to their economic well-being and overall agricultural development.