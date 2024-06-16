PM-KISAN Joint Camps Organized by Department of Agriculture across West Karbi Anglong District

HT Digital

Hamren, 16 June The Department of Agriculture in West Karbi Anglong district has organized special camps on Prime Minister Samman Nidhi Yojana on mission mode on Self-Registration, E-KYC, and ABPS in collaboration with CSCs and Bank/IPPB. The camps were held from 10 June 2024 and will conclude on 20 June 2024.

- Advertisement -

The various Agriculture Development Office (ADO) Circles- Chinthong, Dongkamukam, Tumpreng, Kheroni, Socheng and Amri in West Karbi Anglong District will assist the beneficiary farmers to complete their pending mandates on self-registration. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is an initiative of the Central Government of India and many farmers across the country are receiving economic empowerment.

Farmers that sign up for this program receive a yearly support payment of Rs 6,000. In three payments of 2000 rupees each, this cash is delivered straight to the benefiting farmer’s bank account every 3 months. The 16th instalment was released by the government on February 28, 2024. The 17th instalment will be released on June 18,2024 from Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand Kisan Sanmellan.

- Advertisement -

The decision to hold the special camps on Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was taken by the Secretary, Agriculture Department, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council to speed up the process of E-KYC of the beneficiary farmers and complete the pending mandates for PM Kisan.

During the camps the beneficiaries will be able to complete the process of E-KYC through the PM Kisan Website, linking their Aadhaar card number with their bank account, and approving the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) through their bank.

- Advertisement -

The District Agriculture Office, West Karbi Anglong District has from time and again taken initiative to help the beneficiary farmers, which has been of great help to them. With the special camps on PM Kisan, the beneficiary farmers will be greatly benefitted.