Summer art workshop organised by Beenapani Kala Niketan concludes



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 29: The two-day summer art workshop on mixed media cum art exhibition organised by Beenapani Kala Niketan, Tezpur at the seminar hall of the department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University concluded on Sunday.

Dr Santanu Sharma, HoD of Electronics and Communication Engineering attended as chief guest in the workshop held under the guidance of Plaban Bora, a senior faculty of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sivasagar who trained the students on how to make creative arts from waste materials.

Among others, the workshop was attended by Dr Vijay Kumar Nath, professor and Dr Deepika Hazarika, associate professor of the department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and former principal of Hindustani Kendriya Vidyalaya Sumana Maji, as guests.

Along with the workshop, an art exhibition also took place. The workshop continued on the next day and subsequently, a valedictory cultural evening was also held. The two-day summer art workshop on mixed media, along with its accompanying art exhibition, culminated in a series of diverse cultural programs. The participants were awarded with certificates in the programme.

Assam’s GI Tagged Products Best IT Courses After 12th Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices Most Expensive Statues In The World Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits