HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, April 4: Several shops were burnt down by the side of NH 36 on Thursday morning under Khatkhati Police Station in Karbi Anglong.

According to sources, the fire started around 5 am near Lahorijan Shiv Mandir and spread to a hair cutting salon and others. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the fire, and it is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit.