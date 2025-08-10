25.1 C
Swachhata drive gains momentum across NF Railway under nationwide cleanliness mission

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has intensified cleanliness drives and awareness programmes across its divisions, workshops and establishments as part of the Indian Railways’ nationwide Swachhata Campaign linked to the Independence Day Celebrations 2025.

According to an official statement, the campaign began on August 1 and will continue till October 31, focusing on public participation and awareness to ensure a cleaner and greener railway environment.

The initiative commenced with the Swachhata Pledge taken by officers, staff and volunteers across the NF Railway network.

In Tinsukia Division, a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ and pledge-taking ceremony were organised, with Bharat Scouts and Guides staging a nukkad natak and leading a station cleaning drive at New Tinsukia Railway Station.

At Guwahati Railway Station, a special cleanliness and awareness campaign included distribution of pamphlets on “Say No to Plastic Pollution” to discourage single-use plastics.

Railway tracks beyond platform areas were cleaned under the Swachhata Abhiyan, while a “Use the Dustbin” campaign, supported by announcements, anti-littering signage and counselling sessions, promoted proper garbage disposal.

Cleanliness activities also extended to railway colonies through community-led shramdan programmes.

Swachhata-themed selfie booths were installed at major stations, pamphlets distributed, and anti-littering notices displayed across platforms, footbridges and waiting halls.

Regular announcements at stations and onboard trains are urging passengers to maintain hygiene and use bio-toilets properly.

The statement added that the campaign is being widely publicised through NF Railway’s official social media handles to showcase activities, raise awareness and encourage active participation from passengers in maintaining cleanliness across the railway network.

