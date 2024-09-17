32 C
Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign launched across NFR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: The Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign was launched across NF Railway on Monday. The Swachhata Pledge was administered by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha in the NF Railway Headquarters complex. Senior railway officials, staff from the headquarters, and representatives of various associations and unions were also present during the pledge-taking ceremony. Similar Swachhata Pledges were administered across all divisions of NF Railway.

The campaign, which started on Monday, with the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’, will conclude with the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration on October 2. During this fortnight-long campaign, various activities, including mass cleanliness drives at workplaces, railway tracks, and station premises, will be organised to spread awareness among railway employees and passengers. The campaign will also recognise safai mitras, sanitation workers, and other stakeholders who have been integral to the program. As per the pledge administered, NF Railway is committed to creating awareness among citizens about the importance of sanitation.

