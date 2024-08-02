Taxes on goods entering Karbi Anglong lifted, says Tuliram Ronghang

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: Tuliram Ronghang, chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), announced on Thursday that the taxes imposed on goods entering Karbi Anglong have been lifted.

This decision follows complaints about rising prices for potatoes and onions, he said.

At a press conference in Taralangso, Diphu, Ronghang explained that under Section 5 of the Mikir Hills Market (Management & Control) Act, 1954, the KAAC had established checkpoints to collect taxes and verify trading licenses for goods entering the markets of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

“The Taxation Department had been charging a minimal rate of 5 paise per kilogram for potatoes and 5 paise per kilogram for onions. Despite this, complaints from the public led to the decision to withdraw the tax. While the NC Hills Autonomous Council has been collecting similar taxes, KAAC’s decision to start late and the subsequent public discontent led to the tax exemption,” he added.

The checkpoints, located in Samding Bey village, Parokhuwa, Garampani, Lahorijan, and Khatkhati, were a significant source of revenue but also contributed to the rising prices of essential goods.

Currently, wholesale prices are Rs 37 per kilogram for potatoes, Rs 44 per kilogram for onions, and Rs 200-230 per kilogram for garlic, depending on size. However, the retail prices are higher, with potatoes at Rs 50 per kilogram, onions at Rs 55-60 per kilogram, and garlic at Rs 280 per kilogram.