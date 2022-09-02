Team Constituted To Pave Joymala’s Return To State From Tamil Nadu

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: In view of the reported inhumane treatment shown in a section of media, meted out to Joymala, one elephant from Assam kept in Tamil Nadu, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with the Forest Department in presence of Environment and Forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in his office and discussed the matters emanated from Joymala’s ill treatment.

The meeting decided to send a four member team constituted for the purpose to Tamil Nadu and inspect the condition of Joymala, the elephant which was taken from Assam to Tamil Nadu. The team which consists of additional principal chief conservator of Forests Hirdesh Mishra as team leader, Padmashree Dr Kushal Kumar Sarma, professor of College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agriculture University as member, Morigaon SP Aparna Natarajan, member and District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry officer, Tinsukia and Dr Rupjyoti Kakoti as a member will visit Tamil Nadu on Friday to discuss the matter with the Government of Tamil Nadu and Forest Department to pave way for return of the captive elephant Joymala to Assam.

Additional chief secretary of Environment and Forests Rabi Shankar Prasad, principal secretary of Home and Political Niraj Verma, additional director general of police, SB Hiren Nath, principal chief conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force MK Yadava were present at the meeting.