Teej celebration at Gamiripal

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 6: The 2nd edition of the Teej festival, organised by the Gamiripal Mahila Samiti, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Gamiripal Natya Mandir premises. The day-long program commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamps by senior ladies Krishna Adhikari and Budhimati Devi. Chitra Prasad Sarma, a retired teacher, also planted a sapling.

The open session was inaugurated by Dal Bahadur Chetry and attended by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika as the chief guest. In his address, Hazarika emphasised the importance of conserving traditional rituals and achieving economic empowerment through unity.

Anjan Baskota, recipient of Sahitya Akademi’s Yuva Puraskar, was an appointed speaker at the event and discussed the cultural and religious significance of the Teej festival. The program featured a series of cultural activities and speeches by various dignitaries, including Chitralekha Devi, headmistress of Panpur HSS, Chakrapani Sarma, artist pensioner, Dr Tilak Sarma, assistant professor of THB College, Dr Dhundiraj Upadhyaya, assistant professor of Darrang College, and Ashok Sarma, assistant teacher of Panpur HSS.

The event brought together members of the local community to celebrate Teej, a significant festival of feasting and fasting for the Gorkha community.