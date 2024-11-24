Territorial Army Recruitment rally in Kokrajhar extended

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: The Territorial Army recruitment rally which was schedule to be held on October 10 in Kokrajhar, has now been extended by one day, said an official statement on Saturday.

“In continuation of the advertisement published in Aasomiya Pratidin on October 10, 2024, it is informed that the Territorial Army Recruitment rally at 7 Assam Police Battalion Ground, Choraikhola, Kokrajhar, Assam, has been extended by one day,” the statement read.

The rally will now also be held on November 27, 2024, exclusively for aspirants from the districts of Kokrajhar, Baksa, Udalguri, Chirang, and Tamulpur who participated in the “Police Recruitment Rally” conducted from November 22 to 26, 2024.