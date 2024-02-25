Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das Distributes Land Pattas To Landless In Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, February 24: Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das has distributed land pattas to 3318 landless indigenous people of Barchala legislative assembly constituency in Sonitpur district under the Mission Basundhara 2.0.

The MP distributed land pattas during a distribution programme held at Thelamara Bapuji Bhawan in Tezpur on Friday. Barchala MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu and Tezpur MLA Prithvi Raj Rabha were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Pallab Lochan Das said that the state government has taken bold steps to solve long pending land issues through the Mission Basundhara scheme under the vision of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah.

“Under the abled guidance of the visionary chief minister, with BJP’s public interest related ideology the state government is being able to send many brokers to jail, thereby curbing corruption in land related works. As an output of it we have been able to step successfully into the third phase of the idealistic scheme like Mission Basundhara bringing a ray hope for the poor people of the society.” Pallab Lochan said.

Ganesh Kumar Limbu spoke about the mission and vision of the Mission Basundhara scheme and how the genuine landless indigenous people would benefit through it. Prior to it, the Tezpur MP distributed a total of 419 land patta to the poor landless people belonging to the Tezpur LAC in a programme held at the Darrang College Auditorium in Tezpur.

District commissioner, Deba Kumar Mishra mentioned that under the directives of the government the land patta giving process for the genuine landless indigenous tribal people of the district would continue. In the programme, Sonitpur zila parishad president Doly Surin, CEO of Sonitpur zila parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, ADC revenue Garga Mahan Das, ADC Irish Arman and social worker Ratul Nath were present among others.

On the other hand, in a public meeting at Phulbari Ranga Mancha in Rangapara area state power and culture minister, Nandita Garlosa distributed land patta among a total of 2101 beneficiaries in the presence of local MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti and district commissioner, Deba Kumar Mishra. State parliamentary affairs minister, Pijush Hazarika distributed land patta among a total of 4702 landless people in Jamuguri-Nadwar area in a public meeting at Jamuguri IB field in the presence of Sootea MLA, Padma Hazarika and the Sonitpur district commissioner.

However, another 4745 landless people under Dhekiajuli legislative assembly constituency will be given patta by state cabinet minister, Ashok Singhal in a public meeting to be held soon at the Dhekiajuli Swahid Maidan.