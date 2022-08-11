Tezpur University awarded grade A+ by NAAC

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 10: Tezpur University has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This places the university among the top 7% of Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in India. The university scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.41 on a 4-point scale in its fourth cycle of accreditation. It has been praised for its numerous strengths by the six member NAAC Peer Team who visited the university between August 1 to 3, 2022. The Peer Team especially appreciated the university for its well-maintained infrastructure and quality research and development.

Reacting to the NAAC grading, the pro vice-chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof D K Bhattacharya quoted, “The consistent, integrated yet organised efforts of all the members of the university under the able leadership of our vice chancellor made this possible. We must maintain this standard in future as well.”

Tezpur University stands out as one of the best and sought after HEIs in the north-eastern part of India. It offers UG, PG, PhDs and diplomas in 76 programmes across twenty-seven departments. It not only attracts the finest students from India but houses over twenty international students from across the globe. With its state-of-the-art laboratories, high-class scientific tutorage and 270+ faculties, Tezpur University competes among the best educational institutions in the country.

It is worth mentioning that Tezpur University came into existence on January 21,1994 through an Act of Parliament of India, The Tezpur University Act, 1993 (Act No. 45). It is a unitary and residential central university. The university is located at Napaam, about 15 km east of Tezpur town in Sonitpur district of Assam covering a campus area of about 262 acres.