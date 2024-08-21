26 C
Tezpur University hosts youth conclave for tea garden community

TEZPUR, Aug 20: The department of Social Work, Tezpur University (TU), in collaboration with Assam Chah Janagosthi Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas, organised a Youth Conclave titled ‘Youth Conclave for the Tea Garden Community’ on Tuesday. The event, held at the KBR auditorium of the University, was attended by KN Raghunandan, joint organising secretary of Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament, Kaziranga constituency; and Sanjoy Kishan, minister of Labour and Employment, government of Assam, among other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Raghunandan lauded the hard work of the tea tribe community of Assam. He said that the tea industry has played a pivotal role in shaping Assam’s economy. “Since the establishment of tea plantations in the region, it has contributed significantly to employment generation, revenue, and overall economic stability of Assam,” he said. Addressing the gathering as the guest of honour, Tasa spoke of the importance of self-reinvention and empowerment. He urged the youth to embrace education, skill development, and entrepreneurship. “By acquiring knowledge, honing skills, and participating actively in economic activities, our youth can transform their lives and contribute to the overall progress of our region,” he stated.

Delivering the presidential address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, VC, TU, highlighted the importance of education in empowering the tea community. “Everywhere in the world, communities have been emboldened by receiving education,” he said. At the same time, he urged the youth to become leaders of their community.

Interacting with the audience in the second half, Sanjoy Kishan said that the tea tribe community has a rich cultural history and as the community grows, so does the nation.

The conclave brought together a large number of youths from various tea estates. The conclave featured interactive workshops, panel discussions, and talks. Dr Apurba Saha, head, in charge, department of Social Work, delivered the vote of thanks.

