Tezpur University leads environmental stewardship with 500 mahogany seedlings

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 17: Tezpur University has set a commendable example of environmental stewardship by collaborating with the Horticulture Section, National Service Scheme (NSS), and National Cadet Corps (NCC) to plant 500 mahogany seedlings as part of the ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’ program initiated by the state government. This initiative, spearheaded by Tezpur University, highlights the institution’s dedication to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

- Advertisement -

Under the leadership of vice-chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh and registrar Biren Das, Tezpur University took the lead in executing this afforestation program. The university recognised the significance of contributing to the state’s afforestation goals and actively participated in planting Mahogany seedlings in two neighbouring villages, Amolapam and Napam.

The tree planting initiative witnessed active involvement from Tezpur University’s National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) units. Over 150 students from various university departments, along with faculty members, enthusiastically joined hands in this noble endeavour.

Key contributors to the plantation drive included Dr SS Bhattacharya, associate professor in the department of Environmental Science and coordinator of the Horticulture Section; Dr Amit Kumar Das, project coordinator of NSS and associate professor in the department of Sociology; Dr Hitesh Sharma, assistant professor in the department of Education; and associate National Cadet Corps (NCC) officer Girindra Hazarika, along with horticulturist Girindra Hazarika from the Horticulture sub-division.

The entire Tezpur University community takes pride in contributing to the ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’ program, which aims to enhance green cover in the state and create a sustainable future for generations to come.