Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Thief caught in Bongaigaon during vehicle break-ins on Dhanteras

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, chaos unfolded in Bongaigaon as a series of vehicle break-ins and theft attempts left the city on edge, a local news bulletin said on Wednesday.

Amidst the commotion, the police officials managed to apprehend a thief caught in the act of breaking a car’s window near the Senco Gold and Diamonds store in North Bongaigaon.

The suspect, identified as Nehal Yadav from Kishanganj, was reportedly caught red-handed while attempting to steal from a vehicle parked outside the jewelry store.

Additionally, eyewitnesses claim the thief used a blunt object to shatter the car’s window, drawing immediate attention from bystanders, who quickly intervened and restrained him.

Subsequently, the North Bongaigaon police were notified and promptly arrived at the scene.

The police took Yadav into custody, initiating a full investigation into the incident.

The Hills Times
