Thousands Gather For Cutting-Edge Eucharistic Procession In Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 12: In a futuristic display of faith and unity, thousands of Catholic faithful from Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao converged at the Don Bosco Higher Secondary School playground for the Annual Eucharistic Procession organized by the Diphu Catholic Diocese.

This cutting-edge event, held on Sunday, showcased the community’s commitment to propagate their faith in Lord Jesus, particularly emphasizing his presence in the Holy Eucharist. The Annual Eucharistic Procession is conducted in the month of November every year.

The day kicked off with a reverent morning Holy Mass presided over by Bishop Rt. Rev. Paul Mattekatt of Diphu Diocese. Also in attendance were Fr. John Timung, the vicar general of Diphu Diocese, and Fr. Joseph Teron, vice provincial of the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) Province, Guwahati, along with other priests.

During his homily, Bishop Mattekatt urged the Catholic faithful to embrace a life guided by Christian values, emphasizing the importance of expressing love and honor to the Almighty God.

“If we cannot love our neighbours, our love is meaningless. By receiving the Holy Communion and participating in the Holy Eucharistic Procession our heart and soul become closer to God,” he added.

The Holy Communion was also distributed among the faithful by the priests.

Following Communion, a prayer is offered, and the Blessed Sacrament is incensed before being placed inside the monstrance. Subsequently, the priest transports the Blessed Sacrament in an adorned vehicle, leading the procession alongside a cross bearer and flower girls.

Commencing at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School playground, the procession proceeded through the Taralangso entrance gate near DIG Bungalow, reaching Rongjangphong sari ali (junction). Continuing through Rongjangphong village, passing Dhanu basti and Rongkhelan, the route concluded back at the school ground.

Throughout the journey, the atmosphere resonated with the melodic singing of hymns dedicated to the Blessed Sacrament and Mother Mary, accompanied by the recitation of the holy rosary.

Secretary, Parish Council of Diphu Cathedral Parish, Dr. Dilip Kathar said that more than 6000 Catholic faithful have participated in Sunday’s Eucharistic Procession including Bishop, priests, nuns, brothers, men and women and children.

Eventually, the Eucharistic procession ended with the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.