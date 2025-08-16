Three Arrested in Murder of Beena Ingtipi in Umrangso

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 16: Three persons have been arrested by Assam Police in connection with the killing of 48-year-old Beena Ingtipi of Longku, under Umrangso Police Station in Dima Hasao district, which is also referred to as the industrial hub of the region.

- Advertisement -

The five workers of L&T Construction Company, who are presently working at the Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project, were reportedly behind the heinous crime. While three persons have been arrested, two others are absconding.

The arrested have been named as Stephen Hanse of Longku (Umrangso), Rabindra Rana of Nepal, and Abdul Rahman of Barpeta. The police confirmed that they are interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation. Additional SP Luit Talukdar has said, “We are confident of nabbing the remaining accused soon. The medical report will reveal the full extent of the crime. L&T authorities are extending full cooperation.”

Locals, however, claimed that Beena Ingtipi had been raped prior to being killed. The situation got out of hand on Friday when, after the arrests, villagers had converged at the Longku police outpost demanding the surrender of the accused into their custody. The protest turned violent, and police officials were compelled to intervene.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, Additional SP Luit Talukdar, and Additional SP (Crime) Faruk Ahmed were called to the spot immediately and promised villagers that the absconding accused would be nabbed at the earliest. The situation was finally brought under control, although villagers issued a threat that construction works under L&T would continue to remain suspended until all culprits were arrested. The company has since then complied with a temporary suspension of its operations.

- Advertisement -

The incident has created shockwaves in the district. Ingtipi went missing on the night of August 13 after closing up her shop close to the project area. On August 14 at 10 pm, police followed her phone and found her dead in a forested zone behind Longku Sakpuro LP School. Her body showed several marks of injuries, including deep wounds on the head.

The senseless killing has left local citizens in shock and outrage throughout Dima Hasao, with demands for quick and stern justice mounting.

