28 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 31, 2023
type here...

Three human traffickers apprehended

RPF rescues 20 persons, including minors

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

Maligaon, July 30: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway has accomplished a commendable feat by rescuing 20 individuals, comprising 17 minors, two women, and a boy, in separate operations conducted from July 22 to 28, across various trains and railway stations on NF Railway. Additionally, the RPF successfully apprehended three individuals involved in human trafficking. The rescued individuals were subsequently handed over to respective Child Line/NGOs, parents, or the Government Railway Police (GRP) for safe custody and further necessary action.

One of the incidents occurred on July 24, 2023, when the RPF of Kishanganj, in collaboration with representatives from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, conducted checks at Kishanganj railway station, leading to the apprehension of three child traffickers and the rescue of three minor boys. The apprehended traffickers, along with the rescued boys, were handed over to the OC/GRP/Kishanganj for further legal procedures.

In another recent incident on July 27, 2023, the RPF Meri Saheli team of Guwahati, during an inspection at Guwahati railway station, rescued a runaway woman. The rescued woman was subsequently handed over to the superintendent of Shakti Sadar, Guwahati, for her safety. On the same day, the RPF of Guwahati, in conjunction with the Meri Saheli team of Guwahati and representatives of Railway Child Line/Guwahati, rescued two runaway minor boys at Guwahati railway station. The rescued boys were entrusted to the care of Railway Child Line, Guwahati, for their protection and well-being.

It is noteworthy that during June 2023, the RPF of NF Railway had already rescued 69 minor boys and girls, along with 11 women, and had arrested one human trafficker.

- Advertisement -

‘Meri Saheli’ is a dedicated initiative across NF Railway that operates round the clock to raise awareness among women and child passengers about their safety and security, as well as the use of the Helpline no 139 in case of emergencies. The Railway Protection Force remains vigilant in identifying suspected individuals involved in human trafficking and monitoring the movement of unaccompanied children or those traveling without proper guardians.

 

Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
Health Benefits Of Karela
Health Benefits Of Karela
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CDFI condemns AASU for comments on Chakma tribe

The Hills Times - 0
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer 5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023 Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama Health Benefits Of Karela