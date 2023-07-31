Three human traffickers apprehended

HT Bureau

Maligaon, July 30: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway has accomplished a commendable feat by rescuing 20 individuals, comprising 17 minors, two women, and a boy, in separate operations conducted from July 22 to 28, across various trains and railway stations on NF Railway. Additionally, the RPF successfully apprehended three individuals involved in human trafficking. The rescued individuals were subsequently handed over to respective Child Line/NGOs, parents, or the Government Railway Police (GRP) for safe custody and further necessary action.

One of the incidents occurred on July 24, 2023, when the RPF of Kishanganj, in collaboration with representatives from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, conducted checks at Kishanganj railway station, leading to the apprehension of three child traffickers and the rescue of three minor boys. The apprehended traffickers, along with the rescued boys, were handed over to the OC/GRP/Kishanganj for further legal procedures.

In another recent incident on July 27, 2023, the RPF Meri Saheli team of Guwahati, during an inspection at Guwahati railway station, rescued a runaway woman. The rescued woman was subsequently handed over to the superintendent of Shakti Sadar, Guwahati, for her safety. On the same day, the RPF of Guwahati, in conjunction with the Meri Saheli team of Guwahati and representatives of Railway Child Line/Guwahati, rescued two runaway minor boys at Guwahati railway station. The rescued boys were entrusted to the care of Railway Child Line, Guwahati, for their protection and well-being.

It is noteworthy that during June 2023, the RPF of NF Railway had already rescued 69 minor boys and girls, along with 11 women, and had arrested one human trafficker.

‘Meri Saheli’ is a dedicated initiative across NF Railway that operates round the clock to raise awareness among women and child passengers about their safety and security, as well as the use of the Helpline no 139 in case of emergencies. The Railway Protection Force remains vigilant in identifying suspected individuals involved in human trafficking and monitoring the movement of unaccompanied children or those traveling without proper guardians.