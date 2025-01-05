14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Three Rohingyas escape from detention centre in Goalpara district

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GOALPARA, Jan 4: Assam Police launched a search operation to arrest three suspected Rohingyas who escaped from the detention transit camp in Goalpara district, an official said on Saturday.

The trio, taking advantage of the darkness, escaped by jumping the walls of the centre at Matia on Thursday night. Their escape came to light on Friday when the centres’ officials were taking attendance, police said. The three detainees have been identified as Bodi Alam, Mustafa Kamal and Abdul Kader.

IGP(Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh visited the transit camp on Saturday to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The detention centre, which became operational in January 2023, houses alleged foreigners in the state. (PTI)

