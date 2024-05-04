Tiwa writer advocates equality of women

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 3: Noted Tiwa writer Mileswar Patar advocated need for equality of women in the society.

- Advertisement -

The writer said this while inaugurating a seminar on ‘ Feminism in Assamese Literature’ held as part of the annual conference of the Morigaon District Literary Body at Kushtoli Ras Mandir on Thursday.

‘The women also desire to have equal rights as men. There is no reason to look at women separately. Women also have the right to lead a good dignified life just as men,” said Mileswar Patar.

The two-day long annual conference began on May 1 and concluded on Thursday. It was organized by the Morigaon District Literary body in cooperation with the Kushtoli Sakha Literary Body.

A cultural rally was also taken out across the Kushtoli Bazar on the occasion. Former president of Morigaon Literary Body, Bubumoni Goswami inaugurated the cultural rally. Thereafter a discussion on ‘Feminism in Assamese Literature’ was held under the aegis of Akash, a sub-committee of the Morigaon District Literary body led by its president Archana Sarma, which was inaugurated by the advisor of the sub- committee, Bani Barua.

- Advertisement -

The organisers also conferred the 2023-24 Literary Awards on writer, playwright and actor Arunjyoti Nath, sculptor Nabin Bardoloi, singer Shayarani Melang and retired teacher Bijumohan Bardoloi during the occasion.