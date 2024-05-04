26.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

Tiwa writer advocates equality of women

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 3: Noted Tiwa writer Mileswar Patar advocated need for equality of women in the society.

- Advertisement -

The writer said this while inaugurating a seminar on ‘ Feminism in Assamese Literature’ held as part of the annual conference of the Morigaon District Literary Body at Kushtoli Ras Mandir on Thursday.

‘The women also desire to have equal rights as men. There is no reason to look at women separately. Women also have the right to lead a good dignified life just as men,” said Mileswar Patar.

The two-day long annual conference began on May 1 and concluded on Thursday. It was organized by the Morigaon District Literary body in cooperation with the Kushtoli Sakha Literary Body.

A cultural rally was also taken out across the Kushtoli Bazar on the occasion. Former president of Morigaon Literary Body, Bubumoni Goswami inaugurated the cultural rally. Thereafter a discussion on  ‘Feminism in Assamese Literature’ was held under the aegis of Akash, a  sub-committee of the Morigaon District Literary body  led by its president Archana Sarma, which was inaugurated by the advisor of the sub- committee, Bani Barua.

- Advertisement -

The organisers also conferred the 2023-24 Literary Awards on writer, playwright and actor Arunjyoti Nath, sculptor Nabin Bardoloi, singer Shayarani Melang and retired teacher Bijumohan Bardoloi during the occasion.

Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Former KAAC CEM Sum Ronghang Passes Away

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers