Tragic death of youth in Demow

DEMOW, Aug 7: In a devastating incident, Hobibul Ali (25), a resident of Kharahat 2 No Masoi Gaon near Demow, lost his life after being caught in a fire in a tanker involved in an illegal oil theft den on July 26. Hobibul Ali suffered severe burns, with 80 percent of his body being affected by the fire. He received treatment at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati but succumbed to his injuries on August 3.

The grieving father of Hobibul Ali, Mohammad Yasin Ali, filed an FIR at Sivasagar police station on Sunday, narrating the events leading to his son’s tragic death. According to the FIR, Hobibul Ali worked as a welder/painter in the garage of Mintu Ali, a resident of Desang Gaon. On July 26, a fatal accident occurred in Mintu Ali’s garage, resulting in Hobibul Ali sustaining severe burns. Despite efforts to save him, he died at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.

The FIR sheds light on the alleged involvement of Mintu Ali in illegal activities related to petroleum oil smuggling from oil tankers. Hobibul Ali reportedly shared that the garage owner, Mintu Ali, forced him to participate in these illegal activities, involving entering the oil tanker without proper safety equipment for welding work.

Hobibul Ali’s family hails from an economically disadvantaged background, and he had been working in Mintu Ali’s garage as a helper for a monthly remuneration of Rs 4000 to Rs 6000. The grieving father seeks justice for his son and appeals to the OC of Sivasagar police station to take necessary action against Mintu Ali, the owner of the garage.

Hobibul Ali’s untimely demise has left the community in mourning, and his last rites were solemnly performed. The incident has raised concerns about illegal activities and the safety of workers, drawing attention to the need for strict action against those responsible. The family members of Hobibul Ali are seeking justice and accountability for their beloved son’s tragic loss.