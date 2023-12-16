Tragic road accident claims two lives in Hojai

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

HOJAI, Dec 15: In a devastating road accident in Hojai, two bike riders, identified as Fardid Hussain and Zaidul Islam from Hojai Islam Nagar Fatehpur, lost their lives instantly when struck by a vehicle driven by a drummer. The incident, involving the bike with registration ASO2AG 0682, has sent shockwaves throughout the Hojai district.

The accident has prompted an immediate response from authorities, with the bodies of the deceased being recovered. An ongoing investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Following a post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to the grieving family members on Friday.