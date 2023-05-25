Training cum demonstration on post-harvest machinery at AAU- Zonal Research Station, Diphu



HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 24: A training cum demonstration on post-harvest machinery was conducted at AAU- Zonal Research Station, Diphu on Tuesday here, under Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART).

The programme was initiated by project associate, APART, Anjela Deka, with a brief overview as well as the basic objectives of APART and further outlay regarding the importance of postharvest management.

Further, Dr KD Singha stressed scientific rice cultivation methods and the use of improved technologies for higher production with the use of Stress Tolerant Rice Varieties (STRVs). Research technician, IRRI, Mirlong Bey described the use of various types of machinery related to rice cultivation while laying emphasis on the various post-harvest pieces of machinery and also discussed the advantages of machinery. The participants were also given demonstration on the usage of a super bag, moisture meter, reaper & open drum thresher. The farmers showed their keen interest to use the machines and desired to have more training in their locality.

K.D Singha (chief scientist), Anjela Deka (project associate, APART), Mirlong Bey (research technician, IRRI), Samiran Das (research technician, APART) & a total of 30 farmers from different blocks of Karbi Anglong district were present in the training programme.

