Transformative workshop revolutionises skill development at Tezpur University

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Vantage Circle, a prominent leader in HR Tech solutions, has successfully orchestrated a transformative workshop at Tezpur University. Geared towards furnishing students with indispensable skills essential for triumphing in the fiercely competitive job arena, this workshop was a resounding success. Guided by a cadre of experts and professionals from Vantage Circle, the event provided priceless insights into the nuances of interview preparation, crafting compelling resumes, and overarching strategies for job-market readiness.

The pivotal objective of the workshop was to equip students with pragmatic knowledge and proficiencies that extend well beyond the confines of the classroom, thus harmonising them with the imperatives of the contemporary job landscape. By seamlessly melding real-world acumen with scholastic resources, this initiative stands poised to exert a substantial influence on the career trajectories of the students. Encompassing a broad spectrum of vital subjects, the workshop delved into topics ranging from honing communication finesse and navigating challenging questions and stress to mastering the art of constructing impactful resumes and post-interview etiquette.

Anjan Pathak, the CTO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, shared his perspective on the initiative, stating, “Our engagement with the students of Tezpur University through this workshop fills us with enthusiasm. Seminars and workshops, as we are all aware, offer students a unique opportunity to assess, stay abreast of current affairs, grasp concepts, and expand their networks. This workshop endeavour was undertaken with the aim of empowering these budding intellects with tangible proficiencies that will not only bolster their prospects of securing their dream vocations but also enable them to thrive in their chosen career paths.”