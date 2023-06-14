Vantage Circle and Saharia’s Blood Centre join forces to promote Blood Donation Day

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 13: Vantage Circle, a prominent global HR Tech company headquartered in Guwahati, announced its collaboration with Saharia’s Blood Centre to actively participate in blood donation on the occasion of World Blood Donation Day. This partnership showcases Vantage Circle’s dedication to making a positive impact on society and fostering a culture of giving back.

World Blood Donation Day serves as a reminder of the vital role blood donation plays in saving lives and enhancing healthcare systems worldwide. Recognising the significance of this event, Vantage Circle is utilising its platform to encourage its employees to contribute to this life-saving cause.

The employees of Vantage Circle have wholeheartedly embraced the blood donation initiative, reflecting the company’s core values of compassion and community engagement. As part of the program, Vantage Circle has collaborated with Saharia’s Blood Centre, a local blood bank, to facilitate a convenient and secure donation process for its employees.

Anjan Pathak, CTO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response from the employees for this initiative. He stated, “At Vantage Circle, we believe in the power of collective action and are committed to fostering altruism and social responsibility to drive positive change. Through active participation in blood donation, our employees are not only saving lives but also inspiring others to contribute to this worthy cause.”

Dr Robin Saikia, senior medical officer at Saharia’s Blood Centre, Guwahati, expressed his satisfaction with joining forces with Vantage Circle for this impactful initiative. He emphasised that by collaborating with a leading organisation like Vantage Circle, they can amplify their efforts to address the critical need for blood donations and ensure continuous support for those in need. Together, they strive to create a healthier and stronger community where every contribution and every life is valued.