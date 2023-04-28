TU prepares Assam Gamosa Heritage (Protection) Bill 2023 to safeguard interests of local weavers

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 27: In order to safeguard the economic interest of local weavers of Assam and revive the cultural artefact – ‘Gamosa’ through Intellectual Property management, Tezpur University presented the draft – ‘Assam Gamosa Heritage (Protection) Bill 2023’ to Urkhao Gwra Brahma, minister of Handloom Textiles & Sericulture, government of Assam at Secretariat Complex, Dispur, in a meeting held on Monday at the conference hall of the ministry.

The draft bill is an outcome of the University Grants Commission (UGC) funded project titled – ‘Reviving cultural artefact Gamosa through Intellectual Property management in Assam and innovative supply chain’, under Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE) at Tezpur University, Assam.

The objective of the bill is to create a transnational Act through Parliament to revive cultural artefact – ‘Gamosa’ in a manner that safeguards the economic as well as intellectual property rights of weaver (xipinie) and create conducive impact for a regional innovation system on the basis of the geographical indication (GI) tag that has been already granted.

Dr Mridul Dutta, the coordinator of the project presented four areas of intervention. These are documentation of traditional knowledge & traditional cultural expressions of Gamosa institution, establishing standard operating procedure in Goxain Kapur, Thapona Kapur, Bihuwan, Dora Baran, & Tiyoni as enlisted in GI Gamosa of Assam, and implement block chain solutions to ascertain client supply chain integrity and restrict design infringement.

A fruitful discussion was held for initiating review of the document, legislative process, and ascent to the President of India with participation of Urkhao Gwra Brahma, minister of Handloom Textiles & Sericulture, Dilip Kumar Borah, IAS (secretary, ministry of Handloom Textiles & Sericulture), P K Mahanta, ACS (director, department of Handloom & Textiles), Dr Jaideep Baruah, (director, ASTEC), Dr Jayanta Deva Sarma (deputy director, department of Handloom & Textiles), Akhtar Fun Ali Bora, judge (retired), Guwahati (chairperson, Legislation Drafting Committee), Dr Biren Das (registrar, Tezpur University), Dr Smita Barua Deka (principal, Tezpur Law College) and G Sarkar (former deputy director, Handloom & Textiles, Assam).

Minister Brahma appreciated the endeavour of Tezpur University and directed Handloom & Textiles department to further examine the matter.