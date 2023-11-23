Tuliram Ronghang Affirms Commitment To Development In Karbi Anglong Amid Autonomous State Wait

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 22: The chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang on Wednesday said he is Adamant for carrying out development in Karbi Anglong while waiting for autonomous state.

He was addressing the ‘Unity, Victory and Prosperity Rally’ held in 22 Sarupathar Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) constituency at Dilawjan Playground, Karbi Anglong.

The CEM of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang said, “While we wait for the Autonomous State to be granted, roads are being constructed, potable water is being provided, employment is given, NH 39 is being constructed. Let us resolved things through discussion and be united.”

CEM of KAAC, Ronghang said that foundation stones for development works have been laid. It is done to mitigate the troubles of the people.

He also laid the foundation stones for Construction of open state at Upper Majung Playground; Construction of Community Hall at Upper Majung; Construction of Boundary Wall at Upper Majung LP School; Land Reclaimation at Upper Majung Palyground; Construction of the office building at Balipathar Forest Beat Office, Rongkimi; Construction of Boundary Wall and Iron Gate at Saphapani Forest Beat Office, Saphapani and Construction of Sarupathar VDC Bhavan.

On the occasion, agricultural spraying machines were also distributed among the beneficiaries.

In the rally opposition workers from Congress, All Party Hills leaders’ conference and others numbering 454 joined the BJP.

Deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numol Momin; MLAs Darsing Ronghang and Bidyasing Engleng; executive member, Surjya Rongphar and MAC, Kadom Terangpi and others attended the rally.