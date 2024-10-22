Tuliram Ronghang inaugurates new Northern Afforestation division office

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 21: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, inaugurated the new Northern Afforestation (NA) Division office building here at Birla on Monday.

During the inauguration ceremony, MP Amarsing Tisso, MLA Bidyasing Bidya Sing Engleng, executive members, and other members of the Autonomous Council were also present.

It may be recalled that in 2014, riots in Karbi Anglong over the issue of an Autonomous state led to the targeting of several government offices and properties, including the torching of the NA Division office at Birla. Under the initiative of CEM Ronghang and the SOPD scheme for 2021-2022, the new office building for the NA Division has been constructed.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEM stated, “This is a significant step toward enhancing our community’s infrastructure and supporting sustainable development. This initiative will not only strengthen our local governance but also promote environmental conservation.”

On the other hand, the DFO of the NA Division, Robi Sing Ingti, recounted the history of the NA Division’s establishment in Diphu. He noted that in 1979-1980, a Conservator office was set up in Haflong.

“Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 1995, the NA Division was established separately under the Conservator office in Diphu. The NA Division oversees two districts: Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, comprising nine ranges—five in Karbi Anglong and four in West Karbi Anglong.

The NA Division is responsible for sapling plantations and nursery preparation, and it also manages an eco-tourism park at Longsokangthu picnic spot, as well as gardens at Diphu Government College and Kajir Ronghangpi Memorial Park in Taralangso,” he added.

After the inauguration, Ronghang convened a meeting with the Mines and Minerals Department to discuss the establishment of a new checkpoint for vehicles transporting minerals.

“This system will utilise Radio Frequency Identification-based scanning and high-resolution cameras at strategic checkpoints to monitor vehicles carrying minerals and forest products, ensuring accurate tracking and efficient revenue collection,” the CEM explained.

On identifying the interstate boundary with Nagaland, CEM Tuliram Ronghang announced on October 20 that he laid the foundation stone for a traditional welcome entrance gate at Lahorijan.

The Khatkhati, Lahorijan, and Doldoli areas of Karbi Anglong share an interstate boundary with Nagaland, which has occasionally led to confrontations by forest staff regarding encroachments of forest land along the border.