Tuliram Ronghang promises development in Arnam Teplong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KHERONI, April 9: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, has assured the people of Arnam Teplong that the council will prioritise essential infrastructure projects.

He made the announcement during a public interaction programme held on Tuesday under the 9th Amreng MAC constituency in Kheroni’s Arnam Teplong village.

The event marked a significant moment for the local community, as Ronghang pledged a series of developmental initiatives aimed at uplifting the region.

“The KAAC will prioritise the construction of new roads, school buildings, and healthcare facilities, alongside other essential infrastructure projects,” he said.

He further emphasised the council’s commitment to providing safe drinking water, establishing a Rongker Than (a traditional Karbi worship site), and supplying free books to recognised schools in the area. Additionally, the CEM announced the free distribution of land pattas to indigenous tribes under the provisions of The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, commonly known as the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

“The KAAC is dedicated to fulfilling all the memorandums and concerns raised by the public during this interaction. We will work tirelessly to ensure the aspirations of the people of the Amreng constituency are met soon,” Ronghang declared, reinforcing his administration’s focus on grassroots development.

The programme was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including member of parliament Amarsing Tisso; MLAs Darsing Ronghang (Howraghat), Bidya Sing Engleng (Diphu), and Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso); and former MP Horensing Bey.

Various executive members (EMs), members of the Autonomous Council (MACs), board chairpersons, departmental officials, West Karbi Anglong BJP district president Radip Ronghang, along with district and mandal office bearers, party workers, and other distinguished guests also graced the occasion.

The event underscored the KAAC’s commitment to addressing local issues while also highlighting the intricate political dynamics at play as the region gears up for future electoral battles.

For the people of Arnam Teplong, the promises made by Ronghang signal hope for a more developed and connected future.

