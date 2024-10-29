23 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
type here...

Tuliram Ronghang vouches for equal development of 26 constituencies

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 28: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) convened the 249th session to discuss on the council subjects held at the KAAC session hall here Monday, chaired by chairman, Raju Tisso.

- Advertisement -

Before the start of the business house, an obituary reference to its deputy chairman, the late Ajit Kumar Dey, who passed away on October 7, was taken up.

Related Posts:

Coming out from the session hall, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram said for equal development of all 26 MAC constituencies in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, a supplementary demand for enhancement of budget in forests, works, and education departments has been taken up.

“We are expecting to receive revenue from our own sources of around Rs 300 crores. With this target we have taken up a supplementary demand for enhancement of the budget of Rs 9 crores in works, forest, and education departments to take up development activities in all the 26 MAC constituencies,” the CEM informed.

He also stated that for strengthening the Executive Committee (EC) of KAAC, a resolution has been taken up. The proposal will be sent to the government of Assam. After getting approval from the Governor the present strength of 14 members of EC will be increased to 16. 

- Advertisement -

Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam announces ‘Pitri Matri Vandana’ leave for employees from Nov 6...

The Hills Times -
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India