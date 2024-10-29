Tuliram Ronghang vouches for equal development of 26 constituencies

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 28: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) convened the 249th session to discuss on the council subjects held at the KAAC session hall here Monday, chaired by chairman, Raju Tisso.

Before the start of the business house, an obituary reference to its deputy chairman, the late Ajit Kumar Dey, who passed away on October 7, was taken up.

Coming out from the session hall, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram said for equal development of all 26 MAC constituencies in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, a supplementary demand for enhancement of budget in forests, works, and education departments has been taken up.

“We are expecting to receive revenue from our own sources of around Rs 300 crores. With this target we have taken up a supplementary demand for enhancement of the budget of Rs 9 crores in works, forest, and education departments to take up development activities in all the 26 MAC constituencies,” the CEM informed.

He also stated that for strengthening the Executive Committee (EC) of KAAC, a resolution has been taken up. The proposal will be sent to the government of Assam. After getting approval from the Governor the present strength of 14 members of EC will be increased to 16.

