Two cyclists embark on journey to Ayodhya

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 15: In a remarkable adventure, two youths, Madhurjya Phukan and Krishnamani Bora, initiated their cycle journey to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The cyclist duo arrived in Sootea on Friday afternoon, where they received a warm welcome and felicitation from various organisations. Originating from Lakhimpur, the two cyclists covered approximately 170 km on the first day of their journey.

The cyclists proceeded to Tezpur after a brief interaction with the locals in Sootea. They shared their plans with the gathering, expressing their intention to rest in Tezpur for the day and continue their journey to the destination. Notably, the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 14 next year.