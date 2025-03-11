Two institutes from Nagaon nominated for Assam Gaurav Award

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 10: Marking a historic day for the Nagaon district as two of its institutions have been nominated for the esteemed “Assam Gaurav Award” this time.

- Advertisement -

The award, announced by Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recognises outstanding contributions to the state’s culture and society.

The two institutions from Nagaon district that have been nominated for the award are the “Nutan Danga Eco-Tourism” and the “Ingam Self Help Group”.

Additionally, the “Hati Bondhu” organisation, founded by Pradeep Kumar Bhuyan and Binod Dulal Bora, has also been selected for the award for its efforts in reducing human-elephant conflict.

Nagaon district administration has extended its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the selected institutions and their members, said in an official press note here.