Former AASS VP Pachugopal Chakraborty conferred with ‘Seemanta Prahari’ Award

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent 

DHUBRI, April 20: Former Vice-President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Pachugopal Chakraborty, was conferred with the prestigious ‘Seemanta Prahari’ award during the “Mon Jura Anusthan” organised by the Sabha in Dhubri on Sunday.

The event, held at the Dhubri Anchalik Office of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, drew significant participation from literary figures and representatives of various district Sahitya Sabhas. 

According to an official statement, the event was chaired by Anowar Hussain, President of the Dhubri District Sahitya Sabha, and was attended by Chief Guest Debojit Bora, Principal Secretary of the Sabha. Speaking on the occasion, Bora reaffirmed the Sabha’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the Assamese language, literature, and culture despite facing criticism.

Padum Rajkhowa, Vice President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, addressed the gathering and stressed the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in strengthening the institution’s mission.

Dhubri District Secretary Abdus Salam explained the objective of the event, which included a special felicitation ceremony for key office-bearers.

Prominent personalities present included Hridayananda Gogoi, Director of the Sabha’s Translation Project; Gobinda Kalita, Convener of the Permanent Financial Fund; Shankusiddha Nath, Central Publicity Convener; Dharmeshwar Das, Organizing Secretary of the Dhubri Anchalik Office; and representatives from Goalpara, Kokrajhar, and Chirang district Sahitya Sabhas.

A special felicitation was also extended to Asam Sahitya Sabha’s Secretary Dr Umesh Das and Organizing Secretary Dharmeshwar Das following their new nominations within the Dhubri Anchalik Office. The event began with the rendition of the Assamese anthem “Chiro Senehi Mur Bhakha Janani” and concluded with the national anthem, marking a memorable and meaningful occasion in the Sabha’s

