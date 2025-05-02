Two NSCN (IM) Cadres Arrested for Extortion Threats Against NHAI Project in Assam

GUWAHATI, May 2: In a major breakthrough, Assam Police have arrested two members of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), or NSCN (IM), in connection with extortion threats aimed at a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road project in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lantanlung Bariamtak (30) and Heliwang Newme (28), both reportedly holding the rank of sergeant within the insurgent group. “One 7.65mm pistol, one magazine and live ammunition were recovered from them. It is learnt that both the arrested persons belong to NSCN (IM) and are holding the rank of Sergeant,” Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said on May 1.

These arrests follow closely on the heels of a recent armed encounter between security forces and NSCN (IM) militants in the same region, which resulted in the deaths of three insurgents.

The joint operation, conducted by Assam Police and Assam Rifles, led to the neutralisation of Captain Gailuneing Pamei (49), Sergeant Major Haijeulungbe Daime (31), and Shanvah Ahkonyah (30), all allegedly affiliated with the NSCN (IM)’s ZLR-A Region.

According to Assam Police CPRO Rajib Saikia, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.

“During the operation, security forces recovered 3 AK series rifles, 5 AK series magazines, 115 rounds of ammunition, 2 pistols with magazines, 10 bullets, 2 walkie-talkies, incriminating documents, ₹12,570 in cash, two mobile phones, and various war-like stores,” Saikia said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act, and investigations are ongoing into the extortion network believed to be attempting to hinder infrastructure development in the remote hill district.