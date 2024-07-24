28 C
Two youths drown in village pond

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 23: A tragic incident occurred in Majiahadi village, Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong, where two young men lost their lives due to drowning in a local pond. The victims have been identified as Anish Kumar Chouhan, 28, and Mahendra Chouhan, 25.

According to local residents, the two youths had gone to the pond for bathing. The villagers noted that this particular pond is known for its significant depth, which may have contributed to the unfortunate event.

Upon realising the situation, community members quickly mobilised to retrieve the bodies from the water. The victims were then rushed to the nearest hospital. However, upon arrival, medical professionals pronounced both young men deceased.

