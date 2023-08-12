UDA caught accepting bribe in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: A complaint lodged at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, unveiled a case involving Md Muktar Ahmed, UDA of the Office of the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Guwahati. The complaint alleged that Ahmed had demanded a bribe of Rs 17,000 for facilitating the processing and issuance of a Money Lending Licence to the complainant. Subsequently, the demanded bribe was reduced to Rs 10,000.

Declining to succumb to the bribe demand, the complainant sought legal recourse and reported the incident to the Directorate. Consequently, a trap was set on Friday, by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the office of the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Guwahati. At 12:30 pm, Md Muktar Ahmed was apprehended red-handed, immediately after accepting the demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. The bribe money was recovered from Ahmed’s possession and seized, under the watchful eyes of independent witnesses.

Based on the substantial evidence gathered against the accused public servant, he was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team. A case has been registered at the ACB police station on Friday, under ACB PS Case No 61/2023, invoking Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Legal proceedings are progressing accordingly.