ULFA(I) Commander Rupam Asom Arrested by Tinsukia Police Near Assam-Arunachal Border

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 24: In a breakthrough, Tinsukia police on Saturday arrested ULFA (Independent) commander Rupam Asom from the impenetrable forests along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, as per police sources. The arrest is considered a key measure in curtailing insurgent activities in the region.

Sources disclosed that Rupam Asom and his group had been sheltering in the jungle, reportedly hatching new plans. Acting on certain intelligence inputs, a police team carried out a targeted raid and managed to arrest him.

Police, after the arrest, seized arms, ammunition, and other incriminating items from his possession. Officials suspect Rupam Asom was masterminding an extortion racket in Bordumsa in Tinsukia district. “He was the main operator who managed extortion in entire eastern Assam and has been a source of trouble for the Tinsukia police for the last few years,” said a source.

Rupam Asom is also the suspect in the 2018 murder of Bhaskar Kalita, Bordumsa police station officer-in-charge. Seven ULFA(I) operatives, including Rupam Asom and Arunodoi Dahotia, have already been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.

Police operations continue in the adjoining areas to find and arrest other members of the proscribed ULFA(I) group.

