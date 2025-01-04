14 C
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav visits semi conductor project site

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Jan 3: The Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnav arrived at Jagiroad station by train from Guwahati on Friday.

He thereafter attended the traditional Bhumi Pujon ceremony of a mega water supply project.

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has materialized the dream of setting up five semiconductor projects in India.  He said that ‘Made in Assam’ could now be seen in America, Japan and France and hoped that Assam and other northeastern states would witness further development.

He also announced the construction of an educational institute National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to provide education on technology alongside the semiconductor project will be started soon.

The minister was accompanied by Jagiroad Assembly Constituency MLA and minister Piyush Hazarika, cultural affairs minister Bimal Bora and urban development minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

