Union Minister Pabitra Margherita’s Residence Burgled Again in Guwahati, Security Concerns Mount                                        

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 16: The residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, has been burgled for the second time in just two weeks, triggering serious concerns over security in Guwahati’s Rukmini Gaon area.

The latest incident occurred at the minister’s home in By-lane 5, where thieves targeted electrical wiring and other valuables. A formal case has been registered at the Dispur Police Station, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits.

In response to the repeated breach, officials have introduced enhanced security measures around the property. This burglary follows a similar incident that took place nearly 15 days earlier at the same residence, raising questions about the effectiveness of current security protocols.

The double break-in has alarmed local residents, who say thefts in the area have become increasingly frequent—even in neighborhoods with high-profile occupants. Many are now demanding more robust policing and surveillance to ensure public safety.

Police have since stepped up patrolling and intensified operations in the vicinity as the investigation progresses.