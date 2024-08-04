Police in sound sleep as fearless burglary afflicts Jorhat

HT Correspondent



JORHAT, Aug 3: Law and order in Jorhat seems to be in shambles with burglaries taking place almost every night in shops and homes in the past couple of months.

As many as three incidents of thefts took place on Friday night here, one shoplifting and two burglary incidents shocking locals.

Thieves broke open into a shop on AT Road near Choladhora Tiniali, in the heart of the town and decamped with an inverter battery.

In Kenduguri area, thieves entered a house in which the occupants were sleeping and took away a smartphone and other valuables. In another house opposite the road in the same area, thieves broke into the house and decamped with valuables.

Last week, a thief unlatched a window from outside and stole a smart phone from the bedroom where the occupants were asleep. In the past one month or so citizens of Jorhat have been spending sleepless nights as cables of air conditioners and the backside units turned out to be favourite of thieves. About 30 such cables were stolen from the Assam Agricultural University campus alone.

Things have come to such a pass that no place has been spared by thieves finding loopholes in law and order situation in Jorhat. Thieves have raided court campus, banks, In Focus patho lab, and other business establishments and households, taking away the cables with impunity, even as the police remain twiddling their thumbs.

The OC despite being called several times on Saturday failed to pick up the phone of this correspondent who wanted to know about the patrolling during night.

The SP, S Mishra also did not pick up the phone as well.

Rini Devi, a resident of Sanjiwani Path told this correspondent that never before in Jorhat had reports of so many burglaries been reported almost on a daily basis in newspapers. “I feel scared to sleep at night,” she added.