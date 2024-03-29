UPPL gains momentum with new members ahead of LS elections

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 28: People cutting across communities are pouring in to join the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, with more than 2500 new members from different political parties, social organisations, and individuals, including BPF, AIUDF, and Congress party, joining the UPPL party in Parbathjora constituency of Kokrajhar district and Salbari of Baksa district on Thursday.

In Salbari (Baksa), more than 1500 new members representing BPF, Congress parties under the leadership of Afzal Hussain of Salbari formally joined the UPPL party at a grand joining program held at the Bhakuamsri Playground in Baksa district amidst the presence of UPPL working president and Rajya Sabha MP, Rwngwra Narzary, MCLA Joy Mushahary, and several senior party leaders. The program was conducted by the Salbari district committee of the UPPL party and saw a huge gathering to welcome the newly joined members.

Remarkably, people from different communities and party leaders joining the UPPL party is seen amongst the citizens due to the commendable development works carried out by the government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the unwavering commitment to maintaining peace in the region by Pramod Boro-led UPPL party.

Rajya Sabha MP, Narzary, mentioned that several hundred persons from different political parties and organisations have joined the UPPL party in Salbari, with more thousands of common masses coming forward to join the party across the Bodoland region ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He hailed the newly joined members and said that the UPPL party is committed to working for the all-round development of the citizens.

Narzary noted that the Opposition BPF party has become irrelevant amongst the citizens in the Bodoland region as it failed to address the people during their 17-year reign in BTC. He termed the BPF party as an opportunist party, only seeking power and reign opportunities.

In Parbathjora, over 1000 individuals and leaders from AIUDF, BPF, and Congress party joined the UPPL at a party program held at the Mahamaya Playground of Kokrajhar district. The newly joined members were offered warm welcome and felicitation by traditional aronai and party mufflers by state cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTR executive member, Ranjit Basumatary, UPPL vice president, Afjal Haque Sarkar, and several senior party leaders organised by the Parbatjhora district committee of UPPL.

The joining program has been conducted under the banner of promoting peace, prosperity, and development in the region, with participants opting for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and expressing their support for the NDA (UPP, BJP, AGP) candidate, Joyanta Basumatary, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for No.1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Minister Brahma stated that the government of Bodoland Territorial Region under the leadership of Pramod Boro, the CEM of BTR, is rendering services for bringing healthy welfare and development among the citizens of the region. He mentioned that the Bodoland region is now experiencing sustainable development, with people from all sections of society coming forward to extend support to the UPPL party, opting for the UPPL party to achieve a new dimension of better governance.