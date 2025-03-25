USTM Chancellor Mahbabul Haque Granted Interim Bail by Gauhati High Court

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 25: The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Mahbabul Haque, Chancellor of Meghalaya’s University of Science and Technology (USTM), who was arrested for allegedly promising students assistance in using unfair means to secure higher marks in examinations. The case has drawn significant public attention, making the court’s decision a crucial development.

Justice Mitali Thakuria, while granting bail, imposed several conditions to ensure Haque’s cooperation with the ongoing investigation. These include his mandatory appearance before the investigating officer whenever summoned, a strict prohibition against influencing witnesses or anyone associated with the case, and full compliance with the legal process. Additionally, Haque was required to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety of the same amount.

The court acknowledged the arguments presented in favor of Haque’s bail but emphasized the need to examine the case diary for a clearer understanding of the matter. Consequently, the next hearing, along with the submission of the case diary, has been scheduled for April 9. This ruling provides Haque with temporary relief, but the case remains unresolved.

Following the completion of legal formalities, Haque was released from Tezpur Central Jail at approximately 6:30 PM. He then traveled to Guwahati under strict security arrangements. His release marks a significant moment in the ongoing legal proceedings, as the case continues to develop.

Haque had been in custody since March 13, facing serious allegations that have sparked widespread debates about academic integrity. With the investigation still underway, the case remains under close scrutiny.