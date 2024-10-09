Veteran KAAC leader laid to rest

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 8: Ajit Kumar Dey, former Deputy Chairman of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Member of Autonomous Council from Howraghat and veteran BJP leader, was cremated on Tuesday evening in Diphu Cremation Ground.

Dey, aged 78, breathed his last on Monday at the Narayana Hospital, Bengaluru while undergoing treatment.

Before the cremation, his mortal remains were taken in a cavalcade to the KAAC Secretariat where employees paid their last tributes.

His residence here in Diphu Bazaar was visited by the Chief Executive Member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang along with a host of BJP leaders, MLAs and Executive Members (EMs) of KAAC.

Earlier in the morning at 8:30, his mortal remains were received at LGB International Airport, Guwahati. On the way to Diphu the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the veteran BJP leader was taken to his MAC Constituency, Howraghat, before moving it to the party office in Diphu-Manja Road.

